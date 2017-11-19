Survive? How, When Everything Looks Hopeless?

I’ve always been a positive person, so even when things look bad, I find a way to look on the bright side. Some people may find that annoying, but it’s how I’ve always survived. If I allow myself to dwell on the negative for too long I get depressed and I think the situation will never turn itself around.

Losing my job hurt. I had a few days where I felt a little scared because I wasn’t sure how soon I would be able to get another. I didn’t like how those thoughts made me feel, though, so mentally, I made myself become stronger. I told myself throughout the day that I would be fine and that I got this, that I will survive this.

I remember meeting a woman who had heard the news of how DNAinfo shut down abruptly and the first thing she asked me was, “Wow, how are you even standing here? I would be at home with a bottle.”

I’m not most people. I get knocked down and keep going.

I think it’s important to remember that no matter how bad the situation looks, you will survive it. Need proof? Well think about the last time you felt like you wouldn’t make it and somehow, you did. What about the time before that?

When we’re in the middle of the storm it’s so easy to forget what’s ahead of you. All you can see is what’s around you and that’s not going to give you any hope. You’ll feel like the storm will never end. The present situation looks bleak and hopeless. Think about the 5-day weather forecast. Say today it says thunderstorms with high winds, but three days later it’ll be sunny. You hate the stormy day, but you’re looking forward to the nice warm, sunny day. You know it’s coming.

The same with life, except you don’t see the bright future ahead of you. The only thing that keeps you going is hope, faith. You have to first believe that your current situation will not be your forever. That’s a line I tell myself every morning.

You must not let life weigh you down. There’s always going to be something, but that’s alright. You may not be in control of every situation that happens in your life, but you do have the power to say, “I’m not going to let this ruin my day.”

So take a deep breath and keep your head up. Continue grinding. If you need to step away and reflect, do that, but tomorrow get up and keep going. You got this!

Advertisements