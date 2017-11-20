South Side News

Chance The Rapper Makes Surprise School Visit, Announces $1M Donation

SOUTH AUSTIN — Chance The Rapper made a surprise visit to Michele Clark High School Monday.

He came to the school, 5101 W. Harrison St., to announce a $1 million donation from Jewel-Osco to his New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund.

The fund is the result of a partnership between his organization, SocialWorks, Chicago Public Schools, and Ingenuity, an arts education advocacy organization, with the goal to bring arts education to public schools in Chicago. To celebrate the donation, SocialWorks, Jewel-Osco and iHeart Radio hosted a surprise assembly for the students.

In September, Chance announced he had already raised $2.2 million to help 20 Chicago Public Schools. His nonprofit, Social Works, has been collecting donations for Chicago Public Schools since it formed last year.

 

