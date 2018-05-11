Englewood Poet Brings Another ‘Flowers For The Living’ Show

by Andrea V. Watson

HYDE PARK—Spoken word artist and author, Harold Green, will return with his annual “Flowers for the Living” performance Friday.

All are invited to enjoy a night of live music, spoken word and amazing vocals from Chicago talent at the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. It’s a collaborative project that brings together some of Chicago’s best singers and musicians, said Green, who works alongside his wife as the project’s architect and curator. General admission tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25, or $35 for table seats. Get tickets here.

“This upcoming release is unique because the formula is unique,” said the Englewood native. “We are all in for a treat. We have all new, original songs. The songs have been coming out of our sessions are so contagious and full of love. [Friday] is going to move the needle.”

Flowers for the Living started as a YouTube series for Green, but when the response and demand grew, he said he started performing at The Promontory in 2015. Shows average 500 guests and people have traveled from places like Ohio, Atlanta and Texas to see him, he said.

“The whole basis behind ‘Flowers for the Living’ is to be able to spread love and positive energy to those still living,” he said in an earlier interview.

Green has hosted open mic events and performed at festivals and colleges across the country for over a decade.

His name has grown even more since performing at Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s swearing-in ceremony in 2015. And just last month he emceed “A Night Out For Financial Literacy,” hosted by the Magnetar Academy at Theatre On The Lake. Chance the Rapper served as the keynote speaker for the evening. Green performed a piece stressing the importance of financial literacy.

Performing and putting on large-scale productions started in college for Green, who attended Grambling State University in Louisiana, a Historically Black College.

Learn more about Harold Green by visiting his website.

